State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 30.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.2 %

RNR opened at $186.32 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.66 and a 200-day moving average of $154.79.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

