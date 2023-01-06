State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,400 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.