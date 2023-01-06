State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $214.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

