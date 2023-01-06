State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

