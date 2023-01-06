State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

