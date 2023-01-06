State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,644,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

UGI Stock Down 1.3 %

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

