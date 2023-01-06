State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,211,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 2.2 %

Genpact Announces Dividend

NYSE:G opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

