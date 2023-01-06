SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Andrew Beach Buys 35 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($179.64).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 38 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($181.30).

On Monday, November 14th, Andrew Beach purchased 37 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £151.33 ($182.33).

On Wednesday, October 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 43 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150.07 ($180.81).

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 420.50 ($5.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £565.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1,051.25. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 312.50 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 495 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 375.77.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

