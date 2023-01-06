Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 7,560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
