STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $36,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 89.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 66.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Price Performance

About STORE Capital

Shares of STOR opened at $32.08 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

