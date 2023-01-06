Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,537 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 139.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 214.1% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Tesla by 202.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 196.5% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.