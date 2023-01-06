Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Matson were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 49.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 33.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 471.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matson Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

MATX stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

