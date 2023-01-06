Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Matson were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 49.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 33.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 471.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
MATX stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
