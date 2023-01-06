Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

