Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

