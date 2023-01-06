Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,605 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,070.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $147.48. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $5.418 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

