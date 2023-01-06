Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 12,112 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

