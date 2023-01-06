Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 225,161 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.15 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

