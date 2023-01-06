Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 11,350 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.0 %

AB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $35.52 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

