Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

