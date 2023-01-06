Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 36,571 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $38.12 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UGI to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

