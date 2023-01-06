Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMB opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

