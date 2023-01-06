Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lennox International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $19,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 320.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $8,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $312.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.61.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.85.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.