Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,444,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

