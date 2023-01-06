Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.23.

WYNN stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.