Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,087 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $16,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Qiagen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Qiagen stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

