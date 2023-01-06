Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,288 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Coupa Software by 46.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 115.8% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 325.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104,877 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Coupa Software by 354.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 60.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 149,507 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.22. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,190 shares of company stock worth $1,350,998. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

