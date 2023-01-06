Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.