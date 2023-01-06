Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,134.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 144,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 518,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 434,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.