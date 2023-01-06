Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 30,940 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.31 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

