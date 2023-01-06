Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 363,743 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,743 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sirius XM Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.