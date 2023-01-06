Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 51,591 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 409.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 102.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

