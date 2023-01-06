Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 53,754 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,873,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,754 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Blade Air Mobility worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $235.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $139,403.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blade Air Mobility news, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $139,403.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

