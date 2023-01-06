Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,490 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

