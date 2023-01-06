Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 817,839 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817,839 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $179,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

