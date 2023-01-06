Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,268 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $183.68.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.79.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

