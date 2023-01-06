Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,966 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $148.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.07.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.