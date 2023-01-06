Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average is $171.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

