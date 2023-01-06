Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.56. 155,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,858,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Specifically, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,766 shares of company stock worth $9,246,939. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

