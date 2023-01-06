Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

SUUIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SUUIF opened at $8.39 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.