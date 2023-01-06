Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.20.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLTZY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance
TLTZY stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.