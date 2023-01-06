Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLTZY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

TLTZY stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.49 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

