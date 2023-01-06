Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down to $33.54

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $32.02. Tenaris shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 11,862 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Tenaris Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

