Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 312.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 22.9% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $87,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.
Insider Activity
Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $384.29.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.