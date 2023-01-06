Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

