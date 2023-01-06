Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day moving average is $230.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

