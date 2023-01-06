Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

