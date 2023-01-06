The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.82. The stock has a market cap of $322.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $409.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

