The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,634,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $409.07. The company has a market cap of $322.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

