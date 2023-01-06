The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IPG shares. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

