The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE IPG opened at $35.23 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

