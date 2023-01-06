Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 31.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Toyota Motor by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $135.52 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

